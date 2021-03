Krug notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Krug set up Jordan Kyrou's third-period insurance tally. The assist snapped a six-game dry spell for Krug, who has 16 points in 31 contests this year. That's a noticeable drop-off from the 49 points in 61 games he produced with the Bruins last year. Krug also has 74 shots on net, 21 PIM, 38 blocked shots and 35 hits in 2020-21.