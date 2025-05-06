Krug (ankle) is not expected to resume his playing career according to general manager Doug Armstrong, per Lou Korac of NHL.com on Tuesday.

Armstrong wouldn't completely rule out a return -- which isn't surprising after Gabriel Landeskog came back from a three-year absence -- but said he doesn't expect to have Krug back in the future. With two years left on his deal, the expectation at this point will be for Krug's contract to spend those two years on long-term injured reserve. Assuming this is the end of the road, Krug will retire having played 13 seasons in the NHL for the Bruins and Blues, racking up 89 goals and 394 assists in 778 games along the way.