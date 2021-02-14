Krug collected an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Krug collected the secondary helper on Zach Sanford's tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Krug had gone without a point in his last two outings, but he put that mini-slump to rest. Through 15 games, the Michigan native is up to nine points, a plus-13 rating, 31 shots on net and 21 blocked shots this year. Krug has ceded first-unit power-play duties to Justin Faulk, which slightly lowers the former's ceiling for scoring production.