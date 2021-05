Krug scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, logged four hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Both of Krug's points came in the second period. The 30-year-old tallied his second goal of the campaign and set up David Perron's insurance tally. Krug is up to 31 points, 110 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-11 rating through 50 appearances in his first season with the Blues.