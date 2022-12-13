Krug posted an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 1-0 overtime win over the Predators.

Krug missed two games with an upper-body injury before returning Sunday. It took him just one extra contest to get back on the scoresheet, as he earned the secondary helper on Brayden Schenn's game-winning goal in overtime. Krug's overall play has left something to be desired this year, as his struggles have been among the most notable for a Blues team that has underwhelmed. The 31-year-old blueliner has five goals, seven assists, 57 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 26 appearances.