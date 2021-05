Krug (upper body) is considered day-to-day, but there's no specific timetable for his return, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Krug's day-to-day tag suggests his upper-body injury isn't overly serious, but it nonetheless sounds like he'll likely miss at least a few games. The 30-year-old blueliner has racked up 29 points in 48 contests this campaign.