Krug (upper body) is day-to-day following Monday's 1-0 loss to the Coyotes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's an encouraging early sign that Krug apparently avoided a serious injury. However, he'll likely be evaluated further once the Blues arrive back in St. Louis. The team's next scheduled game is Thursday versus the Sharks. Krug's status for that contest is uncertain at this time.