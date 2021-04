Krug recorded two assists, two shots on net, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Krug helped out on Jaden Schwartz's second tally in the first period, as well as an Ivan Barbashev power-play goal in the third. In his last seven games, Krug has collected six assists. He's at 22 points, 88 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 40 contests this season.