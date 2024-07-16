Krug was diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle and will be evaluated in 6-8 weeks.

That timeline puts Krug's next check-up at just before training camp. If his ankle gets worse, surgery is on the table, which would cost him the entire 2024-25 campaign. As is, it's likely the defenseman misses at least some time early in the season since his offseason ramp-up will be disrupted. If Krug misses the year, it could lead to a full-time role for Pierre-Olivier Joseph on the third pairing, while Scott Perunovich and Justin Faulk would figure to get the most additional power-play time.