Krug (upper body) left during the third period of Monday's loss to Los Angeles, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Krug logged a season-low 16:19 of ice time before exiting Monday's contest. He'll have a few days to rest before Thursday's game against the Islanders but more information on his status should be available before then. Krug has three points with a minus-10 rating through eight games this season.