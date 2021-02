Krug posted an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Krug had the secondary helper on Zach Sanford's equalizer late in the second period, the fourth and final tying goal the Blues needed in the game. The 29-year-old Krug is up to 12 points, a plus-11 rating, 47 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 22 hits through 21 appearances. Only three of his points have come with the man advantage -- he had 28 of his 49 points on the power play last year.