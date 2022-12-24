Krug logged two assists (one on the power play), three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Krug helped out on goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Justin Faulk just two minutes apart in the second period. This gave Krug five assists in his last four games, including three power-play helpers. The 31-year-old is finding some success again on the top man-advantage unit, where he's earned eight of his 16 points through 31 outings this season. He's added 65 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 27 hits and a minus-20 rating.