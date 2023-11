Krug notched two assists, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Krug remained hot, extending his point streak to four games (one goal, five assists). He's making up for lost time after starting the year with 10 scoreless outings. The 32-year-old has added 23 shots on net, 25 blocks and a plus-8 rating through 14 appearances while holding down a top-four role.