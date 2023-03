Krug notched three assists and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Two of Krug's assists came on the power play. This was the defenseman's first multi-point effort since Jan. 24, which was his first game back from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old has six goals, 21 helpers, 14 power-play points, 102 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating through 49 appearances.