Krug put up an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Krug missed three games with an upper-body injury. He covered 17:02 of ice time in his return, though he could see a larger role going forward after Marco Scandella (lower body) left Tuesday's contest in the third period. with 41 points (19 on the power play), 118 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating in 63 outings, Krug should be a boost to fantasy managers who choose to activate him for Friday's regular-season finale against the Golden Knights.