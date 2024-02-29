Krug logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Krug had gone without a point in the last three games, but he snapped the mini-slump quickly by setting up Robert Thomas' tally early in the first period. Krug has a goal and nine helpers over 10 outings in February, which is great progress after a lackluster first half of the campaign. He's up to 30 points (10 on the power play), 126 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating over 59 contests overall.