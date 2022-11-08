Krug was credited with an assist during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Krug, who spent parts of nine seasons with the Bruins, helped secure Brayden Schenn's second-period, game-tying tally by passing to Jordan Kyrou, who then executed a successful give-and-go. The 31-year-old defenseman has recorded three points during his past four games, but like most of the Blues' roster, he is struggling on defense. Krug, who was a plus-23 in 64 outings last season, has posted a minus-11 rating in 10 appearances.