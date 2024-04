Krug (undisclosed) is undergoing evaluation for an injury and won't finish Wednesday's game versus the Blackhawks.

Krug scored a goal and went plus-2 over 12:40 of ice time in the contest. With the Blues' playoff hopes thin, it wouldn't be surprising for Krug to get shut down for the season once the team is officially out of contention. If Krug can't play Friday versus the Hurricanes, Marco Scandella could enter the lineup.