Krug (upper body) is slated to play in Thursday's clash with the Devils, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Krug appears to have avoided missing any time as he returns to action versus New Jersey. While the blueliner may be stuck in a 15-game goal drought, he has chipped in 11 helpers over that stretch, including six power-play assists. Despite being limited to just 37 games due to injury, Krug should still be capable of pushing for the 40-point threshold this season.