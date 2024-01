Krug recorded four shots on net, a blocked shot and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Krug hasn't scored a goal in 30 straight games, but he was a solid contributor with 15 assists and 72 shots on net in that stretch. Considering he's skating on the second power-play unit, we should expect Krug to tally a few goals before the season's over, but it's worth noting that he hasn't hit double digits in the category since the 2017-18 campaign.