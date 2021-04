Krug (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's morning skate and is a game-time decision for the evening's game against the Avalanche, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The Blues could ill-afford to have Krug sit out considering Vince Dunn and Colton Parayko have both been ruled out with upper-body injuries. Even if Krug plays, St. Louis' defensive depth will be tested against an Avalanche team that will be out for revenge after Saturday's loss.