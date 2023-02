Krug (undisclosed) will travel to Ottawa for Sunday's game, but will be a game-time decision, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Krug did not play in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Colorado, after he was injured earlier in the week. Krug has five goals, 17 assists and a minus-26 rating in 38 games this season. Should Krug be unable to play, look for Robert Bortuzzo to take his place once again in the lineup.