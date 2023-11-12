Krug scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Krug did his damage in the first period, setting up the first of Brayden Schenn's three goals and scoring one of his own late in the frame. Krug's goal stood as the game-winner. After a slow start to the season, the defenseman has collected all four of his points over the last three contests. He's added 22 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, eight hits, four PIM and a plus-6 rating through 13 appearances. Krug's lack of offense has yet to cost him his top-four role or power-play time, and he should be more secure now that he's out of the starting blocks.