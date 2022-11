Krug (upper body) will be back in the lineup Wednesday versus Buffalo following a one-game absence, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Krug, who was a late scratch Monday against Anaheim, has four goals, four assists, 31 shots on net, 21 blocks and 11 hits in 17 games this season. He will replace Tyler Tucker, who was assigned to AHL Springfield on Wednesday, on the back end.