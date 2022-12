Krug logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Krug has earned three assists in his last four games, though this was his first power-play point since Dec. 1. The 31-year-old has yet to find extended success on offense this season, but he's still worth keeping around on fantasy rosters. He's up to five goals, nine helpers, six power-play points, 63 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-21 rating through 29 outings.