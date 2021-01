Krug recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Krug had a shot attempt that led to David Perron burying his second goal of the game in the first period. The 29-year-old Krug is beginning to heat up -- all three of his points have come in the last five games, and two of them were on the power play. The Michigan native has added 15 shots on goal, seven hits and a plus-2 rating through seven contests this season.