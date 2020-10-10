Krug signed a seven-year contract worth $6.5 million AAV with the Blues on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

This all but ensures that Alex Pietrangelo won't be back in St. Louis next season. Krug is an excellent replacement, however, as he's a two-way blueliner that has produced 40 assists in each of the last five seasons. The 29-year-old can also run an effective power play and generated two goals and 26 assists on the man advantage over 61 games last season. To top it off, he's a strong defender and can handle top-pairing minutes if necessary. Krug will be instrumental in for another Stanley Cup run in St. Louis.