Krug (lower body) took part in Thursday's optional skate, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Krug had been skating on his own, but this was his first time joining a bigger group since being placed on the long-term injured reserve list Dec. 27. He believes he's recovering quicker than expected, but it's not clear when Krug will be able to return. The 31-year-old has five goals and 17 points in 31 contests this season.