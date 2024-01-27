Krug managed a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Krug assisted on an Oskar Sundqvist tally in the first period. The helper snapped a six-game slump for Krug, who has just three assists over 11 outings in January. The defenseman remains in a top-four role, though he's lost his spot on the top power-play unit to Scott Perunovich. Krug is at 20 points, 101 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 47 contests, a pace that has him on track to miss the 40-point mark for the third time in four years as a Blue.