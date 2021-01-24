Krug scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Krug's struggled to begin his first year in St. Louis, but he tallied at 13:12 of the first period Saturday to open the scoring. It's his first goal and second point with the Blues since he signed a seven-year contract during the offseason. In 2019-20, 28 of Krug's 49 points came on the power play -- he's a maestro from the blue line when it comes to production with the man advantage. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried about the 29-year-old's slow start, as he's still adjusting to a new team situation.