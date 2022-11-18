Krug scored a power-play goal in St. Louis' 5-4 shootout win against Washington on Thursday.

Krug has three goals and seven points in 16 contests this season. He also has a minus-12 rating, which would be a career low if this was the end of the campaign. A lot of the players on the Blues have negative ratings though, thanks in no small part to the team's seven-game losing streak from Oct. 26-Nov. 8. He's maintained a neutral rating over his last five contests and if the Blues continue to rebound, then his rating should improve.