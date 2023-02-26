site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' Torey Krug: No points in return from injury
Krug (lower body) played 19:13 Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
He had missed one game to injury. Krug had one shot and one block. Get him back into your lineup.
