Krug finished a minus-1 rating, four shots on net and three hits through his first two games with the Blues.

Krug hasn't broken through offensively yet, but head coach Craig Berube has immediately deployed him on the top pairing, as he played more than 22 minutes in each of the first two games. The 29-year-old quarterbacks the first power-play unit as well, so the points should start flowing considering the wealth of talent surrounding him on the unit, including Mike Hoffman and Ryan O'Reilly.