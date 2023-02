Krug (lower body) won't play Thursday against Vancouver, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Krug has supplied five goals, 22 points, 86 shots on et, 58 blocks and 31 hits in 40 games this season. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to play Saturday versus Pittsburgh. Justin Faulk could see additional action on the power play, while Marco Scandella could see his ice time increase following his season debut Tuesday versus Carolina.