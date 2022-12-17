Krug recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Krug has a pair of assists over four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old is up to five tallies, 13 helpers, 61 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating in 28 contests overall. Krug should continue to have a fairly stable floor while working on the top power-play unit, but his plus-minus is an ugly mark when coupled with a drop in offense compared to what he's been capable of in the past.