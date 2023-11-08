Krug recorded an assist, a shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Krug finally marked his first point of the season by setting up Brayden Schenn's goal midway through the third period. It has been a rough start to the season for Krug despite averaging 21:01 of ice time through 11 games, as he has only fired 14 shots on net. The 32-year-old posted 32 points through 63 games last season, but it's going to be hard to depend on him for fantasy purposes until we see consistent production.