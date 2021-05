Krug posted two assists, five shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Krug helped out on tallies by Sammy Blais and Brayden Schenn in the contest, the latter goal coming on the power play. The 30-year-old Krug logged 26:22 of ice time, as both Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo left with upper-body injuries. If they can't return for Friday's Game 3, Krug could be in line for heavy usage in a top-four role.