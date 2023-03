Krug logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Krug had gone without a point over his last five games, though he also missed a pair of contests with injuries in that span. The 31-year-old helped out on Jordan Kyrou's game-tying goal in the second period. Krug is up to 23 points (12 on the power play), 90 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-32 rating through 43 appearances in what may end up being his worst full NHL campaign.