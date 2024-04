Krug (upper body) will not be in action against the Hurricanes on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Krug continues to be classified as day-to-day but could be in danger of missing the rest of the regular season. In his last six outings, the 33-year-old defenseman has notched a goal and four assists, including a pair of power-play points. Without Krug in the lineup, Scott Perunovich will likely move up to the No. 1 power-play unit.