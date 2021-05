Krug (upper body) will not suit up for Monday's contest against Anaheim, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After playing in all 48 games this season, Krug has now been out of the lineup for the last two. The 30-year-old blueliner has 29 points and a plus-8 rating on the year. Until more information is available regarding his injury, he'll be considered questionable for Wednesday's rematch with the Ducks.