Krug (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's road game in Ottawa, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Krug will miss his first game of the season, according to coach Drew Bannister. Krug has three goals, 31 assists, 148 shots on goal and 95 blocked shots in 69 games. Marco Scandella will enter the lineup to replace Krug. on the blue line, while Kevin Hayes will likely replace Krug on the second power-play unit.