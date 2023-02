Krug (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Colorado, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Krug played Thursday after suffering an upper-body injury Tuesday against Florida. However, he didn't practice on Friday due to an unrelated injury. The 31-year-old Krug has five goals, 17 assists, and a minus-26 rating through 38 games this season. Robert Bortuzzo will re-enter the lineup while Krug is sidelined.