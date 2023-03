Krug notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Krug sat out Thursday's game to attend the birth of his child, but he was back with the Blues as they began a quick two-game trip to California. The defenseman set up the first of Kasperi Kapanen's two goals in the game. Krug has five helpers over his last five games, and he's up to 29 points, 106 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a minus-30 rating through 53 outings this season.