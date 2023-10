Krug fired a shot on net and finished plus-1 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Krug has been handling big minutes, averaging 22:44 of ice time through six games with 3:35 on the power play. Despite the opportunity, the 32-year-old blueliner hasn't posted a point through six games and has fired just eight shots on net. Last season, Krug registered seven goals and 32 points -- 14 on the power play -- so we should expect him to rebound at some point as long as he keeps getting opportunities.