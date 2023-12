Krug notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

With six helpers over his last eight games, Krug's offense is back on track after a four-game slump in mid-November. The defenseman is at 12 points, 61 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 26 contests overall. Krug continues to play in a top-four role and on the first power-play unit, giving him chances to improve on his scoring numbers as the season progresses.