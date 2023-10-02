Krug (foot) is expected to play in Monday's preseason game against Columbus, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Krug is poised to make his first appearance of the 2023 exhibition schedule after suffering a foot injury while training this past summer. In Monday's contest is projected to play alongside Justin Faulk (lower body) and see time on the top power-play unit. The 32-year-old Krug produced seven goals, 32 points, 126 shots on net and 87 blocked shots in 63 games last season.