Krug produced an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Krug had the secondary helper on a Ryan O'Reilly goal in the third period. The 29-year-old Krug has faltered on offense in March, with just five assists in his last 13 games. Overall, the Michigan native has 17 points, 76 shots, 42 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-7 rating through 34 contests.