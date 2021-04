Krug supplied an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Krug helped out on the first of Mike Hoffman's two goals in the third period. The 30-year-old Krug has picked up four assists in his last four games. He's at 23 points, 93 shots, 42 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 42 contests. The Michigan native will likely continue in a top-four role with a hearty role on the power play for the remainder of the season.