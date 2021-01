Krug posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Krug pocketed the secondary assist on Jordan Kyrou's opening tally only 20 seconds into the game. It's the second helper in as many games for Krug, who may be settling in with the Blues. The 29-year-old has a goal, three assists, a plus-5 rating and 18 shots through eight contests.