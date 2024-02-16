Krug scored and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

That was just Krug's second goal of the season. It wouldn't be fair to say the 32-year-old defender has lost his offensive gifts, but the goals haven't quite been there this season. Part of that is a lack of power-play goals. He's still part of the team's top unit, but hasn't yet scored on the man advantage. In years past, he's added as many as six goals and 30 points on the power play. Even last year, in a relatively down season for offensive production, he had four goals and 14 points on the power play through 63 games. This year, through 53 contests, he has just eight power-play assists and no goals.